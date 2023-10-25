Seahawks expected to re-sign defensive end Frank Clark

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks are dipping into their past to replace the injured Uchenna Nwosu as they re-signed Frank Clark.

“We get a chance to get him on the other end of his career and see if he can help us out some,” coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday, confirming that Clark is expected to sign with the Seahawks assuming he passes a physical.

Clark was on his way to Seattle on Wednesday, agreeing to sign with the team after he was released by Denver two weeks ago.

Seattle has a need for an edge rusher after Nwosu suffered a season-ending pec injury in Sunday’s 20-10 win over Arizona.

Clark was a second-round draft pick of the Seahawks out of Michigan in 2015 and played for Seattle through the 2018 season before being traded to Kansas City.

He spent four years with the Chiefs, earning two Super Bowl rings, before signing this offseason with Denver.

Clark played in just two games before being released on Oct. 13 after the Broncos tried without success to trade him.

He had two tackles in 25 snaps in Denver’s opener against the Raiders, then was inactive for three games before playing 11 snaps in a loss against the Jets on Oct. 8 without recording a stat. He has not played since .

He signed a one-year deal worth $5.4 million with Denver in June.

No immediate details were available, but Clark is likely agreeing to a one-year deal worth far less to finish the season with Seattle.

There was initial speculation Clark would return to Kansas City.

Instead, he is headed back to Seattle, where the Seahawks will hope that at 30 years old he can still contribute as he did in the past.

Clark’s best season with Seattle was his last in 2018 when he had a career-high 13 sacks – no Seahawk has had more than 9.5 since then.

Clark had 23.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Chiefs, making three Pro Bowls,

He had just 9.5 sacks in 29 games over the past two seasons and he was asked to take a pay cut before the 2022 season to remain with the team.

Clark, though, earned a rep in his Kansas City days for postseason production, such as 2019 when he had five sacks in three postseason games, including one in each game as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Seattle has had success bringing back former players to help out the pass rush, notably Bruce Irvin last season.

Nwosu tied for Seattle’s team lead in sacks last season with 9.5 but was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s game and is out for the year.