Spokane Indians split with Everett, stave off elimination one more day

Though it wasn’t sure until the final out of the second game, the Spokane Indians split a doubleheader with the Everett AquaSox to stave off elimination for at least one more day at Avista Stadium on Saturday.

The Indians (27-30) are seven games behind the AquaSox (35-24) with eight games to play for the second half playoff spot.

After losing the opener 3-2, Juan Guerrero and Parker Kelly homered and Benny Montgomery knocked three and the Indians held off a ninth-inning rally to beat the AquaSox 9-5.

Game 2

Guerrero gave the Indians an early lead with a long two-run homer in the bottom of the first.

They loaded the bases with one down in the second inning on two singles and a hit by pitch. Ryan Ritter drilled a two-run single to center and moved up a base on an error, then Montgomery laced a double to clear the bases and make it 6-0.

Three consecutive singles to start the fourth led to two more Spokane runs. Kelly added a solo home run, his second of the season in High-A, in the fifth.

Everett rallied for three runs in the seventh against reliever Luke Summers, but Tyler Ahearn came on to record the final out to preserve the win.

Game 1

Everett jumped on top in the first. Harry Ford lined a one-out single that got past Guerrero in left for a two-base error and he scored on a double by Gabriel Gonzalez.

Spokane answered in the bottom half. Braiden Ward slapped a double down the left field line and scored on a single off the first baseman’s glove by Montgomery.

Everett’s James Parker doubled in the second and Victor Labrada drove him in with a one-out single. Spokane tied it in the bottom as Nic Kent walked, went to third on a single by Jesus Ordonez and scored on Cuba Bess’ line-drive single.

Ben Ramirez crushed a solo homer off the caboose in right center, his 11th of the season, to put Everett up 3-2 and it stayed that way.

Indians starter Mason Green went three innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts.