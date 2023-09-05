Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

Singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce from actress Sophie Turner on Tuesday.

Jonas, 34, said their marriage was “irretrievably broken” in documents filed in Miami-Dade County, Florida, “The Today Show” reported.

Turner, 27, and Jonas signed a prenup before they married in 2019, which will dictate the terms of their divorce, according to TMZ. The couple shares two daughters, ages 1 and 3.

“It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” Jonas’ lawyers wrote, according to “The Today Show”

Jonas sparked divorce rumors over Labor Day weekend when he was spotted without his wedding ring Friday night at a Jonas Brothers concert at the Minnesota State Fair.

Less than 48 hours later, TMZ reported he’d been searching for divorce lawyers. Sources told the outlet Jonas and Turner had been having “serious problems” for six months, despite no outward signs of conflict.

Shortly after those reports surfaced, Jonas posted an Instagram picture that clearly showed him wearing the ring, and he wore it while performing Sunday in Austin, Texas.

But that did not stop him from filing the divorce documents on Tuesday.

“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home,” a source told TMZ. “They have very different lifestyles.”

Jonas and Turner met in 2016 while he was performing with band DNCE and she was starring in “Game of Thrones.” In October 2017, they announced their engagement.

The couple married in 2019, first with a legal ceremony in Vegas and then an extravagant event in France with friends and family. They welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020 and a second daughter in July 2022.