Shooting in Lynnwood park leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

By Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks Seattle Times

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A shooting at a Lynnwood park late Monday night left one person dead and two hospitalized, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at Lynndale Park, the city’s largest park, just north of Lynndale Elementary School. The first day of class is Wednesday.

The Lynnwood Police Department reported four people were involved in the shooting, but it wasn’t immediately clear how the fourth person was involved.

Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay said detectives were still working on confirming a suspect.

“Detectives have been working around the clock since last night to find answers and put pieces together,” she said.

In a statement, the department said there’s no danger to the public and that officials believe the shooting “is an isolated incident.”

Police haven’t detailed the circumstances that led to the shooting or released the identities of the people involved.