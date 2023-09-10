Bridge to Brunch 5K benefits local NICU and premature babies

MultiCare is taking sign-ups for its Bridge to Brunch 5K fundraiser Sept. 30 that will benefit Deaconess Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

In its seventh year, the event begins at 9 a.m. on the Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane campus. After arriving at the finish line, participants get a waffle breakfast, beverages and a beanie hat.

The course’s start and finish are in the shadow of the U-District bridge. The brunch is served near the finish line.

Registration is $40 for adults, $10 for youth ages 5-17 and free for children 4 and under. Proceeds will go to the MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation, going toward the Deaconess NICU and support for premature babies.

The event draws about 450 people, but organizers hope to cross the 500 mark this year. For more information or to register, go to multicare.org/bridge-to-brunch. There is also a link to the full course.