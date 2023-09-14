Subscribe now

University Of Texas At Arlington Libraries

By Charles Apple

There are a handful of records in Major League Baseball that experts say will never be broken: Cal Ripken's 2,632 consecutive games played, for example. Or Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak. Or Johnny Vander Meer's back-to-back no-hitters

But among those unbreakable records are Nolan Ryan's 5,714 career strikeouts over a pitching career of 27 seasons. Ryan tossed his final “K” 30 years ago Sunday.

Owner of An Amazing Arm

Two-time National League MVP Dale Murphy called Nolan Ryan “the only pitcher you start thinking about two days before you face him.”

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens said that if Ryan would only act his age, then “there might be a few records left for me.”

Statistician and “Sabermetrics” creator Bill James said “Ryan's log of spectacular accomplishments is as thick as Bill Clinton's little black book.”

Born and raised in southeastern Texas. Ryan started playing Little League at age 9 and pitched his first no-hitter at age 11.

After graduating high school in 1965, he was drafted by the New York Mets and served as a relief pitcher and spot starter for the “Amazin' Mets” World Series champions in 1969.

It wasn't until he was traded to the California Angels in 1971 that Ryan received the coaching he needed to gain control over his incredible-

-fastball. In 1974, he became the first major league pitcher to have his throwing speed measured by radar. In the ninth inning of game against the White Sox, Ryan threw a 100.8-mph fastball.

Ryan would go on to play 27 years in the majors, make the All-Star team eight times and end his career in 1993 owning or sharing no fewer than 51 MLB records.

Ryan was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.

Nolan Ryan's Career Pitching Stats

Chart of Nolan Ryan's stats
Baseball card of Nolan Ryan
Ryan's 1969 Topps baseball card. He was 22 at the time

Among the 51 Major League Baseball records owned or shared by Nolan Ryan:

5,714

Career strikeouts. That's 839 more than the pitcher at No. 2: Randy Johnson.

7

Career leader in no-hitters with seven. Second is Sandy Koufax with four.

12

Career one-hitters, tied with Bob Feller

.204

Lowest career batting average allowed, with a minimum of 1,500 innings pitched

0

Despite his accomplishments, Ryan never won a Cy Young Award.

1

One of only three players to have his number retired by at least three teams. The others are Jackie Robinson and Frank Robinson.

Ryan's Final Days

Aug. 4, 1993

In the third inning of a game against the White Sox, a Ryan fastball hits Robin Ventura in the arm. Ventura charges the mound, only to have Ryan put him into a headlock and pound away on his head with “noogies.”

Ryan beating Ventura in a fight.
Umpires eject Ventura but allow Ryan to stay in the game. Ventura is mocked for being soundly beaten by a man 20 years older. Even worse, the altercation becomes an internet meme.

Sept. 17, 1993

Ryan throws seven innings against the Angels in Anaheim, giving up four hits and one unearned run. His 5,714th career strikeout is Angels catcher Greg Myers.

Sept. 22, 1993

Ryan makes his scheduled start against the Mariners in Seattle, but in the first inning, while making his fourth pitch to Dave Magadan, Ryan feels a pop and then a burning sensation in his arm.

Ryan throws one more pitch — a 98 mph fastball to make the count 3-1 — but is unable to continue. He's torn the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Ryan's season — and his career — are over.

Sources: "The Baseball Chronicle: Year-by-Year History of Major League Baseball” by Publications International, “On This Day in Baseball History: A Day-by Day Account of Baseball's Most Indelible Moments” by the Baseball Time Machine, “The Ultimate Baseball Book” edited by Daniel Okrent and Harris Lewine, Major League Baseball, Baseball-Reference.com, Society for American Baseball Research, Baseball Hall of Fame, University of Texas at Arlington Libraries, Sports Illustrated, HistoricBaseball.com, StatMuse.com, Texas Monthly, Texas State History Museum Foundation, The White House"

This edition of Further Review was adapted for the web by Zak Curley.