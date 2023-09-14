Two-time National League MVP Dale Murphy called Nolan Ryan “the only pitcher you start thinking about two days before you face him.” Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens said that if Ryan would only act his age, then “there might be a few records left for me.” Statistician and “Sabermetrics” creator Bill James said “Ryan's log of spectacular accomplishments is as thick as Bill Clinton's little black book.”

Born and raised in southeastern Texas. Ryan started playing Little League at age 9 and pitched his first no-hitter at age 11. After graduating high school in 1965, he was drafted by the New York Mets and served as a relief pitcher and spot starter for the “Amazin' Mets” World Series champions in 1969. It wasn't until he was traded to the California Angels in 1971 that Ryan received the coaching he needed to gain control over his incredible-