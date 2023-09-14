There are a handful of records in Major League Baseball that experts say
will never be broken: Cal Ripken's 2,632 consecutive games played, for
example. Or Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak. Or Johnny Vander Meer's
back-to-back no-hitters
But among those unbreakable records are Nolan Ryan's 5,714 career strikeouts
over a pitching career of 27 seasons. Ryan tossed his final “K” 30 years ago
Sunday.
Owner of An Amazing Arm
Two-time National League MVP Dale Murphy called Nolan Ryan “the only
pitcher you start thinking about two days before you face him.”
Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens said that if Ryan would
only act his age, then “there might be a few records left for me.”
Statistician and “Sabermetrics” creator Bill James said “Ryan's log of
spectacular accomplishments is as thick as Bill Clinton's little black
book.”
Born and raised in southeastern Texas. Ryan started playing Little
League at age 9 and pitched his first no-hitter at age 11.
After graduating high school in 1965, he was drafted by the New York
Mets and served as a relief pitcher and spot starter for the “Amazin'
Mets” World Series champions in 1969.
It wasn't until he was traded to the California Angels in 1971 that Ryan
received the coaching he needed to gain control over his incredible-
-fastball. In 1974, he became the first major league pitcher to have his
throwing speed measured by radar. In the ninth inning of game against
the White Sox, Ryan threw a 100.8-mph fastball.
Ryan would go on to play 27 years in the majors, make the All-Star team
eight times and end his career in 1993 owning or sharing no fewer than
51 MLB records.
Ryan was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.
Nolan Ryan's Career Pitching Stats
Among the 51 Major League Baseball records owned or shared by Nolan
Ryan:
5,714
Career strikeouts. That's 839 more than the pitcher at No. 2: Randy
Johnson.
7
Career leader in no-hitters with seven. Second is Sandy Koufax with
four.
12
Career one-hitters, tied with Bob Feller
.204
Lowest career batting average allowed, with a minimum of 1,500 innings
pitched
0
Despite his accomplishments, Ryan never won a Cy Young Award.
1
One of only three players to have his number retired by at least three
teams. The others are Jackie Robinson and Frank Robinson.
Ryan's Final Days
Aug. 4, 1993
In the third inning of a game against the White Sox, a Ryan fastball
hits Robin Ventura in the arm. Ventura charges the mound, only to have
Ryan put him into a headlock and pound away on his head with “noogies.”
Umpires eject Ventura but allow Ryan to stay in the game. Ventura is
mocked for being soundly beaten by a man 20 years older. Even worse, the
altercation becomes an internet meme.
Sept. 17, 1993
Ryan throws seven innings against the Angels in Anaheim, giving up four
hits and one unearned run. His 5,714th career strikeout is Angels
catcher Greg Myers.
Sept. 22, 1993
Ryan makes his scheduled start against the Mariners in Seattle, but in
the first inning, while making his fourth pitch to Dave Magadan, Ryan
feels a pop and then a burning sensation in his arm.
Ryan throws one more pitch — a 98 mph fastball to make the count 3-1 —
but is unable to continue. He's torn the ulnar collateral ligament in
his right elbow. Ryan's season — and his career — are over.
