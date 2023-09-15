Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dekota M. Nichols and Heather L. Murinko, both of Valier, Montana.

Preston W. T. Horton and Savanah M. Hyde, both of Spokane.

Alaina C. Steiner and Britny A. Krabbenhoft, both of Spokane.

Tate A. Cornell and Charlise M. Hogsed, both of Greenacres.

Britton T. Williams and Katie I. Connelly, both of Spokane.

Kistofer R. Ottman and Baylee A. Smith, both of Spokane.

Jason P. Gintz and Amanda L. Swift, both of Chattaroy.

Brian J. Brumfield and Bailey L. Evans, both of Spokane.

Cory E. H. Anderson and Vanessa M. Smithee, both of Spokane.

Martin C. Faragher and Amanda L. Oeinck, both of Spokane.

Alexander T. Castillo and Hailey M. Blaine, both of Spokane.

Zion J. Evans and Kimber M. Burgin, both of Spokane.

Jacob D. Jackson and Hannah M. Scott, both of Spokane Valley.

Paul R. L. Hollandsworth and Mary L. Balkcom, both of Clayton, Wash.

Christian D. Killilea and Shae C. Moore, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern WA v. Renee L. Harding, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Service of Eastern WA v. Jasmine Edwards, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Melinda M. Meyers Morrow, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Zachary McPherson, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Andrew Startin, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Benjamin A. McClanahan, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Elijah J. Curd, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Isaac Miller, restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Crystal McAlvey, restitution of premises.

Sherwin-Williams Co. v. Stellar Painting LLC, money claimed owed.

Sherwin-Williams Co. v. Jeremy W. Logan, money claimed owed.

Estate of Albert R. Nesbitt v. North Central Care Center, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gray, Michael B. Jr. and Mikayla L.

Cheruiyot, Beatrice and Komen, Bruno

Adams, Sadie L. and David D.

Krogh, Sharon E. and Frediani, Stephen M.

Montoya, Matthew R. and Yelena Y.

Guzman, Samantha L. and Santanna

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Casey L. Barker, 41; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

William J. Gates, 54; 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Dorthyana M. Baxter, 23; 10 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Devonte Carter, 35; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Olivia R. Giovanny Alberto, 41; one day in jail converted to 29 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Robert P. Rikkila-Phillips, 41; nine days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kenneth W. Slack, 47; 14 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Robert D. Williams, 30; 11 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Marci M. Bennett, 53; 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Jenni M. Alfano, 47; $990.50 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Melissa D. Burnett, 57; $990.50 fine, five days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jose J. Bran, 30; 60 months of probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Erik B. Phillips, 41; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving, hit and run of an unattended vehicle, third-degree malicious mischief and stalking.

Judge Patti M. Walker

David R. Kelly, 36; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Edward C. Lambert, 38; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Garrett R. Linstrum, 34; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Abby L. McDowell, 33; eight days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Shade W. Kilgallen, 28; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing and trip permit violation.

Kelly S. McGillis, 59; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.