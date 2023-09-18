Work to watch for this week: Maple Street closure extends to 24 hours for northbound lanes

Starting today, Maple Street Bridge’s northbound lanes will be closed 24 hours, while southbound lane closures will continue nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road improvement and repair.

Closures continue this week for Florida Street between Wellesley and Francis avenues, Springfield Avenue between Napa Street and Trent Avenue, and Eighth Avenue between McClellan and Cowley streets due to paving projects. In addition, Gardner Avenue from Maple to Monroe streets has been added to this project.

Holland Avenue, from Normandie Lane to Colton Street, and Colton from Holland to Hoerner avenues, remain closed this week for the construction of a sewer pipe.

Closures continue for Havana Street from Central and Dalke avenues, Central Avenue from Myrtle and Havana streets, and Myrtle Street from Rowan and Central avenues.

St. Thomas Moore Way between Nevada Street and Wilding Drive remains closed for a lift station upgrade.

The Post Street closure, between Second and Third avenues, will continue through Friday due to Evergreen Excavating work.

Avista crane work will close Weile Avenue from F to G streets through Sept. 29.

Havana Street between Frederick and Euclid avenues remains closed through Sept. 29.

The Night Market at Kendall Yards will close Summit Parkway between Cedar Street and Adams Lane from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday.