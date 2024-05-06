Work to watch for this week in Spokane

From staff reports

Below are streets that will be closed this week.

Thorpe Road is closed between U.S. Highway 195 and the railroad tunnel. Expected to last until May 13, the closure part of a nearly $10 million project to increase water capacity heading towards the Qualchan reservoir.

Marshall Road south of Thorpe Road is closed due to the same project; the city recommends residents go south to Spokane Cheney Road for access.

Monroe Street between Kiernan and Francis avenues is reduced to one lane in each direction.

The Post Street Bridge is closed and being replaced, with detours in place directing pedestrians and cyclists to travel across Monroe Street Bridge or through Riverfront Park.

The intersection of Lincoln Street and Summit Boulevard is closed due to the bridge replacement.

Post Street is closed at Spokane Falls Boulevard with local access only. Parking is limited on Post Street. The Riverfront Park parking lot on Post Street south of the bridge is closed, also due to the $18.5 million replacement.

Hartson Avenue is closed between Ralph and Greene streets.

Ray Street is closed between Harston and 11th avenues.

Second Avenue is closed between Freya and Thor streets and the westbound Interstate 90 Exit 283B off-ramp towards the Thor/Freya interchange is closed.

Post Street will remain closed between Second and Third avenues likely until May 26.

Third Avenue will have a two-lane closure between Madison and Wall streets, also until May 26.

Upriver Drive is closed at Fredrick Avenue and between Ralph Street to under the Greene Street Bridge.

South Riverton Avenue between Ermina Avenue and Fiske Street is closed.

Construction on Bigelow Gulch Road has closed the stretch from Havana Street to Orchard Prairie Road. The county is estimated to complete this project, which includes road widening and reconstruction, by Nov. 15. Detours are in place.

Euclid Road is closed from Hayford to Old Trails roads due to illegal dumping and expected to open March 29, 2025.