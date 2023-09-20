Jordan Beck named Northwest League MVP, four Spokane Indians named to NWL all-stars

Outfielder Jordan Beck, who spent most of the 2023 season with the Spokane Indians, was named Northwest League Most Valuable Player by Minor League Baseball on Wednesday.

Beck, 22, was a first-round pick (No. 38 overall) of the Colorado Rockies in the 2022 MLB draft. In 76 games with Spokane, he hit .292/.378/.566 with 20 home runs, 72 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He was promoted to Double-A Hartford on July 3.

He was joined on the NWL All-Star team by shortstop Adael Amador, outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez, utility Sterlin Thompson and starting pitcher Carson Palmquist.

Amador played in 54 games for the Indians before surgery to repair an injury to his right hamate (wrist) in July. When he returned from injury, he was assigned to Hartford. He hit .302/.392/.514 with nine homers, 35 RBIs and 12 steals. Amador is ranked as the Rockies’ No. 1 prospect according to MLB.com.

Fernandez, 20, played 58 games in Spokane before his promotion to Hartford. He hit .319/.355/.605 with 17 homers and 64 RBIs. Thompson, 22, appeared in 60 games with the Indians before promotion and hit .323/.399/.520 with seven homers, 39 RBIs and 14 steals.

Palmquist, 22, made 15 starts for Spokane before promotion. He went 7-2 with a 3.73 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 70 innings.