Week 5 prep football preview: Rogers faces Shadle Park in key 2A matchup at ONE Spokane Stadium

With all the excitement about the new downtown outdoor sports facility, ONE Spokane Stadium, opening this week, it’s almost easy to forget about the games going on.

But there are plenty of important contests on the field in the Greater Spokane League in Week 5 – if you can avoid the distraction of the glowing LED lights from downtown.

All games Friday, 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Shadle Park (3-1, 1-1) at Rogers (4-0, 1-0): At ONE Spokane Stadium. Every week the Pirates keep winning they seem to make a mark in their history book. Off to their longest unbeaten start since 1968, with a win this week Rogers – No. 2 in 2A RPI and eighth in the media poll – can clinch just its fourth winning season since 1970.

The Highlanders, coming off their best offensive performance of the season with a 62-27 win over North Central, will try to slow down Rogers. Nic Tilton rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in the win last week.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep (3-1, 3-0) at Ridgeline (3-1, 3-1): The visiting Bullpups haven’t been challenged in league, winning three games by a combined 118-13. The offense is averaging 282 yards on the ground and wingback Jonah Keller is turning into a dual threat running and receiving.

The Falcons are in search of their first postseason appearance and each week grow more confident. Each of their wins have been by less than a touchdown, but with QB Landon Garner and GSL record-setting receiver Brayden Allen, they keep adding to their win column.

Mt. Spokane (4-0) at Post Falls (4-1): An interesting nonleague matchup between teams with lofty postseason aspirations in a border battle. The visiting Wildcats keep getting dynamic play and long touchdowns from Bode Gardner. The Trojans have been held to less than 40 points once in five games, in their 41-35 loss to Sunnyside two weeks ago on the road.

Central Valley (2-2, 2-1) at Mead (1-3, 1-2): Both teams took one on the chin last week. CV hosted Moses Lake and lost to the ranked Mavericks, while the Panthers were rolled by Gonzaga Prep.

Lewis and Clark (1-3, 1-3) at Cheney (0-4, 0-4): The visiting Tigers gave Ridgeline all it wanted last week in a 27-22 loss, while the Blackhawks lost by three touchdowns to U-Hi and haven’t allowed fewer than 28 points this season.

Ferris (1-3, 1-3) at University (1-3, 1-2): Two teams trying to find their footing. The visiting Saxons can move the ball with QB John Olson, who has had a six-touchdown game this season. The Titans followed up an embarrassing loss to Post Falls with a win over Cheney last week.

GSL 2A

West Valley (3-1, 2-0) at East Valley (1-3, 0-1): The visiting Eagles look legit, behind the strong running of Austin Clark, who has six rushing touchdowns . After three league losses, the Knights put one in the win column last week against Bonners Ferry, as Diezel Wilkinson rushed for 108 yards with two touchdowns.

Pullman (2-2) at Okanogan (4-0): The visiting Greyhounds were doubled up by Rogers at home last week but have fared better in nonleague games. The 2B Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in that classification by the state media.