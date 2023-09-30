Deal to avert shutdown in U.S. House backed by most members in Washington, including Republicans

Nearly all the Idaho and Washington members of the U.S. House of Representatives backed legislation approved in a surprise vote Saturday to keep the federal government open another 45 days.

Among Republicans, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane, Central Washington’s Rep. Dan Newhouse, and Rep. Mike Simpson, who represents southeastern Idaho, voted yes.

“America needs Congress to stay open, reduce spending, secure our southern border, and pay our troops,” Simpson said on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. “A government shutdown doesn’t benefit anyone. Let’s do our job.”

Republican Russ Fulcher, who represents North Idaho, was the only member of Washington’s or Idaho’s delegation to oppose it.

“Throughout this entire process, I have supported efforts to keep the government funded, control spending, and end chaos at the Southern Border. Unfortunately, the most recent Continuing Resolution does not address these pressing matters my constituents want addressed. Therefore, I opposed this final Continuing Resolution,” Fulcher posted on X.

Newhouse, however, said keeping the government open is more fiscally responsible.

“As an Appropriator, I’m committed to ensuring fiscal responsibility and passing appropriations bills are the best way to do so,” Newhouse said on X.

All Democrats who represent Washington voted in favor.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who represents southwestern Washington, including Vancouver, called for a bipartisan longer-term solution.

“The bill is a temporary, imperfect fix, but I voted yes for the sake of working people across SW Washington,” Gluesenkamp Perez wrote on X.

Seattle’s Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, wrote on X that the vote showed Democratic strength in the House.

“Democrats prevented a government shutdown by passing a continuing resolution to fund the government for 45 days,” Jayapal wrote on X. “Republicans were forced to cave to our demands for no cuts and no bad border or immigration policy.”