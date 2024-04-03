Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew J. Richardson and Hieu Thi Minh Tran, both of Spokane.

Dillion J. Fitzpatrick and Ariana T. Fabiano, both of Spirit Lake.

Ike A.J. Dickey and Cody J. Swboni, both of Spokane.

Akhil S. Patel, of Fairchild AFB, and Kathryn M. Holland, of Charlotte, N.C.

Justin T. McNamara and Michelle J. Rice, both of Spokane.

Alexandru S. Botezatu and Brittannia Tubbs, both of Spokane.

Timothy S. Patrick and Julie B. Patrick, both of Cheney.

Joshua Langinbelik and Louisa Ketwan, both of Spokane.

Russell A. McPherson and Olivia A. Staneart, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Elkana Mulamba, et al., restitution of premises.

Global Federal Credit Union v. Christopher G. Harvey, money claimed owed.

Jeffrey Byrd v. Joshua Hasting, et al., restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Travis Stout, et al., restitution of premises.

Campus Crest at Cheney LLC v. Kyle Guthimiller, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Samantha M. Godwin, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Matthew Balogh, restitution of premises.

Kadamban LLC v. Ocean K. Overman, restitution of premises.

Estate of Daniel Zellmer, et al. v. Eastern State Hospital, et al., wrongful death.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bennett, Susan and Bart

Jensen, Kim M. and Swanson, John P.

Levitt, Curtis R. and Sarah A.

Narvaiz, Jennifer R. and Gibbs, David E.

Hu, Megan and Brandon N.

Estes, Amanda L. and Ross, Michael

Hawk, Rebekah A. and Spencer S.

Roman, Wendy and Matthew

Urseth, Kandee and Markus

Denver, Jason and Pamela

Tirzili, Andrey and Cherkashina, Angela

Haynes, Marcy and David

McGuire, Robert D. and Olivo, Kristyna M.

Harris, Serena G. and Basil, Dangelo W.

Jackson, Carissa L. and Rebecca L.

Eaton, Kayla L. and Evan D.M.

Starchman, Breeanna C. and Jesse A.S.

Chavez, Maxine and Gonzalez, Luis M.

Reaume, Anna M. and Jeremy U.

Kingman-Imus, Alicia N. and Imus, David N.

Barbieri, Ruth G. and Anthony V.

Poole, Lauren E. and Anthony M.

Williams, Bambi D. and Walker, Mark

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jason W. Kinzer, 40; $8,919.24 restitution, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree arson.

Alexander P. Meyer, 37; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brendan I. Calvert, 29; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Thomas J. Pearson, 42; nine days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Hannah-Jo Phillips, 25; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Stormie K. Cook, 42; $480 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Michael J. Collins, 51; $480 fine, 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Christopher L. Christanson, 50; $773 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours community service, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Elvis Gonzalez, 22; $1,003 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Abby Morris, 22; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jackie J. Yates, 55; $825 fine, six months probation, third-degree theft.

Bradley A. Pullen, 37; $143 fine, seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, six months probation, fourth-degree assault.