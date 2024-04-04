Comedian Brad Williams is returning to Spokane Comedy Club for another round of sold-out shows

One year ago this month was the last time Brad Williams appeared at the Spokane Comedy Club.

The 39-year-old comic, who stands at 4-foot-5 and whose sets, in the past, have included bits about being single and later married life, will perform Thursday through Saturday to six sold-out crowds for his latest tour.

Born with achondroplastic dwarfism, Williams told The Spokesman-Review in 2023, “Most people aren’t my height but many people have had the experience of being an outsider and so they can relate to me. I’m an outsider who has had some interesting experiences.”

Williams has also appeared in TV shows and films, including FX’s “Legit,” Hulu’s “Deadbeat,” Netflix’s “Mascots” and “Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist.”

Williams is joining actors Fran Drescher, Rob Reiner, Michael McKean and Christopher Guest, among others, in “Spinal Tap II,” which is currently in production with no release date announced.