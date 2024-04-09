Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kristopher W. Loughery and Ashley M. Larkin, both of Cheney.

Jhon-Hegel R. Jackson, of Spokane, and Paola M. Villalba Garcia, of Maspeth, New York.

Maxfield H. West and Makenzie D.M. Grimes, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Lutz and Jacqueline J.M. Quinn, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey T. Ryan and Jesusa Palaganas Estanio, both of Spokane.

Aaron J. Fowlkes and Evelyn L. Calderon, both of Spokane.

Isaiah R. Emmans, of Colbert, and Katelyn M. Gilchrist, of Spokane.

Jesse D. Cawdery and Candice C. Lyall, both of Naches.

Justin D. Summers and Kate N. Gibson, both of Spokane Valley.

Grant B. Jacobus and Ashley G. Hiam, both of Medical Lake.

Donald G. Hulsizer, of Vancouver, Wash., and Robyn M. Ducote, of Hayden, Idaho.

Ryan D. Maxwell and Kjirstin J. Graham, both of Spokane.

Joey D. Allen and Sadie P. Parlow, both of Cheney.

Isidro R. Ponce and MacKenzie D. Frandsen, both of Cheney.

Craig A. Bables and Aleasha A. Hodgson, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Bradly Deubel v. Angelique Harlan, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills Apartments II LLC v. Joshua Frame, complaint for property damages.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Trinity Hudson, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Jeremy Oberdorfer, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kennedy, Paula L. and Angus J.

Sprecher, Katheryn and Mark

Ludwick, Kelly and Indiana

Amsden, Erica K. and Martin, Michael S.

Herndon, Candice D. and Sean A.

Soto, Teresa V. and Davis, Gus T.

Johansen, Karianne E.G. and Michael A.

Johnson, Kismith M. and Nobles, Howard C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Savannah L. Jarone, 35; 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

William A. Himel, 31; 27.6 months in a prison-based alternative, 27.6 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted second-degree assault, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of fentanyl and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Donavin S. Locher, 28; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Baleesha D.P. Bailey, 25; 24 months and one day in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree robbery.

Joseph K. Treumer, 41; $599.80 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

William J. Plourde, 37; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

D’Angelo W. Basil, 27; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Teffery T. Karben, 24; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Benson E. Fields, 27; 45 days in jail with 45 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Delano Juda, 36; 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence and violation of order.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Ray A. Wynecoop, 23; 783 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, five counts of first-degree assault, two counts of drive by shooting, two counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle, two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident – injured person and first-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Herbert U. Adams, 56; $990 fine, two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Jayson T. Anderson, 24; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Patricia S. Anyan, 44; 21 days in jail, after being found guilty of theft.

Tyson G. Blimka, 42; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Daniel P. Knowles, 32; five days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Derrick D. Miller, 32; three days in jail, after being found guilty of three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Eric C. Nicklas, 33; 127 days in jail, after being found guilty of theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Christian J. Palmer, 25; four days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jennifer R. Rice, 38; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and false statement to a public servant.

Montford C. Ricketts, 43; four days community service, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Lamar S. Robertson, 39; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Colby J. Schilling, 30; 32 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Autry L. Stills, 61; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.