Dyan Jorge scores in 11th, Spokane Indians win fifth straight to start 2024 campaign

From staff reports

PASCO – It took extra innings after another stellar starting pitching performance was wasted, but the Spokane Indians remained undefeated for the 2024 season.

Dyan Jorge scored in the 11th inning without the benefit of a hit and the Indians edged the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-4 in the second game of a six-game Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Wednesday.

Jorge, the free runner in the 11th inning, went to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch. He finished 3 for 6 with three runs. and Juan Guerrero added three hits, one run and an RBI for the Indians (5-0).

Carson Skipper struck out two in the bottom half to nail down the save.

Indians starter Blake Adams, a 23-year-old righty in his second season in Spokane, tossed six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and no walks with six strikeouts. He threw 84 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Adams’ good work was erased by a ninth-inning meltdown. Leading 4-0, reliever Sergio Sanchez gave up a double and walked three to force in a run, Werner Blakely hit a two-run double and Zach Agnos uncorked a wild pitch to tie it.

Tri-City fell to 1-4 to start the season.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.