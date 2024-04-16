Former EWU basketball player Ethan Price announces commitment to Washington State

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

From staff reports

One former Eastern Washington basketball player has announced his landing spot – and he’s not going far.

Ethan Price, who has one year of eligibility remaining, will use it at Washington State University, the 6-foot-10 forward posted on social media Tuesday.

Price was a second-team All-Big Sky selection last season and was the conference’s freshman of the year in 2021-22.

He played in and started 100 games for the Eagles over the past three seasons, averaging 10.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. He can also make 3s – 106 of 278 attempts in his career – and last year he sank 78.2% of his free throws.

Price helps repopulate a WSU roster that lost much of its core to the transfer portal after Kyle Smith left as head coach to take the same position at Stanford. Price is following Smith’s replacement, David Riley, from Eastern Washington to Pullman.

Price is the first of six EWU transfers to publicly announce his commitment for next year, although former teammate Cedric Coward said last week that Washington State was his front-runner among the 17 schools that had talked to him.