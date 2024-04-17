Alaska Airlines flights resume after an hour of grounding Wednesday

From staff and wire reports

Alaska Airlines flights have resumed after they were grounded for an hour Wednesday morning, the company said in a statement.

In its statement, Alaska said it had experienced an issue “while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance.”

All flights by Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, which is owned by Alaska, were grounded from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution,” the company said.

The company asked those with reservations to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com.

In an email, the company said it did not have an estimate of how many flights were impacted at Spokane International Airport, but said the airline had residual delays throughout the day from the hour-long ground stop.

The Seattle Times contributed to this report.