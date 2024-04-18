Field Reports: Cleanups, tree planting planned for Earth Day

From staff reports

Conservationists are making the most out of Earth Day this weekend with cleanup events planned around the area.

The Spokane Riverkeeper announced in a news release that it is hosting a river cleanup at High Bridge Park on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Volunteers will help the nonprofit gather debris and litter from the riverbank. Supplies will be provided. Those planning to attend can sign up on the Riverkeeper website at www.spokaneriverkeeper.org/litter-clean-up.

Also on Saturday, The Lands Council is hosting an “Earth Fest” at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers will be able to plant trees and participate in a number of other activities, including nursery potting, learning about pollinators and a hike.

In Sandpoint, the Idaho Conservation League is teaming up with the city of Sandpoint for a cleanup that also starts at 10 a.m. The event will focus on City Beach, lower Sand Creek and the Pend Oreille Bay trail.

Volunteers can check in at 9:30 a.m. at the City Beach Pavilion, where they’ll receive gloves and trash bags.

West Medical Lake access to be closed for wildfire-related maintenance

A popular fishing access at West Medical Lake is going to close shortly after the lake opens to fishing so crews can clean up wildfire debris left over from last August.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Monday that its access at the south end of the lake will be closed from April 29 to May 10 while workers remove damaged fencing, signs and more that was a result of the Gray fire.

Crews will also replace a damaged gangway, demolish and remove vault toilets and clear trees that were cut down during the blaze, according to a news release.

The fishing season on the lake opens on April 27. WDFW said in its release that it acknowledges the timing is inconvenient, but that it wanted to clean the area up before people begin using the site in large numbers.