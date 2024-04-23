Severe crash north of Deer Park leaves 2 teens in hospital

Two teens are in the hospital with severe injuries after a crash on Sunday possibly caused by speed and impaired driving, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A 16-year-old driver was believed to be speeding down North Short Road in Deer Park with a 17-year-old passenger while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the sheriff’s office said. The driver also has a restricted driver’s license that requires a passenger at least 20 years old to be in the car.

The sheriff’s office said the driver lost control of the car and hit a utility pole, causing the car to roll and crash into a fence, a parked car and a tree.

The impact also sent a large rock into the garage of a nearby home.

Both teens were extracted from the car by the fire department and sent to the hospital with severe injuries, though none were life-threatening. The driver has not been charged but may face charges, the sheriff’s office said.