Children identified in deadly north Spokane house fire that killed 4

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two children who died in a north Spokane house fire on April 20.

Christopher Desislets, 7, and Aiden Desislets, 2, died from combustion inhalation and “thermal injuries.” The manner of death was an accident, the office said.

The children’s mother, 33-year-old Arielle Desislets, died a day after the fire from combustion and thermal injuries. Their father, 38-year-old Robert Desislets, died on the scene. His cause and manner of death are still pending.

The family was pulled from the second floor of the burning house at 1717 N. Howard St., where CPR was performed before the victims were transported to a hospital. The three remained on life support for a short time, according to relatives. The Spokane Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was the use of an extension cord instead of permanent wiring near the front porch, which quickly engulfed the second story. No functional smoke detectors were found in the home.

The family of the fire victims started a fund to pay for funeral expenses through gofundme.com, and it has raised more than $17,000. The page indicates some family members who live in Georgia are planning on having their own funeral service.