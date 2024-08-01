The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
Sheriff’s office seeks whereabouts of two teen girls who ran away

Kristena Van Eycke (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Deputies are looking for two teen girls who ran away from PNW Helping Hands Sunday night in Spokane Valley.

Kristena Van Eycke, 13, and Trinity M. Hoppens-Elmore, 16, left the home, near Evergreen Road and Wellesley Avenue, at about 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It’s unclear where the teens planned to go or why they left. Both are known to frequent downtown Spokane, including the public library, the sheriff’s office said.

Van Eycke is white, about 5-foot-1 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a black hoodie with a green football on it, white tights and black boots.

Hoppens-Elmore is white, about 5-7 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black tights, a black tank top, a gray hoodie and white sneakers.

Anyone who knows the location of the teens should contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. Reference case No. 10106368 for Van Eycke and 10106369 for Hoppens-Elmore.