Suspect arrested in Spokane Valley shooting

Police arrested a man they say shot at a woman and her two children east of the Pope Francis Haven in Spokane Valley.

Kevin W. Nichols, 40, was located in Airway Heights Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s office. Nichols was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a drive-by shooting, harassment and two counts of reckless endangerment.

The sheriff’s office said Nichols had approached the woman and her two children in their car Tuesday night when he started shooting at them with a pistol. When she drove away, Nichols started to follow them until she pulled into a well-lit area, and he left. The woman’s hand had minor injuries, but no one else was seriously injured, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the release, Nichols threatened the life of the victim and said he would be aggressive towards law enforcement. Nichols has a lengthy criminal record, according to court documents. His convictions include criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond is set at $500,000.