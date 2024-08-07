Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ronald L. Armstrong and Teresia W. Kiarie, both of Spokane.

Chad J. Farchione and Lindsey O. Montalvan, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin R. Mondoux and Hope L. Turner, both of Spokane.

Alexander D. Baxter and Sarah Y. Lateef, both of Spokane.

Kenneth F. Farrell and Lena J. Merrell, both of Medical Lake.

Woodrow J. Wetherbee and Susan M. Denapoli, both of Cheney.

Russell I. Ibragimov and Marina Inozemteva, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael A. Lazarte and Isabella P. Burgard, both of Cheney.

Mark S. Hoffmeister and Ducati N. Sanchidrian, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher J. Reed and Karla Lynn Neeser, both of Spokane.

Dennis M. Peabody and Sylvia A. Fleenor, both of Spokane.

Robert A. Fair and Kara L. Willer, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Terry C. Warner and Vera I. Tewalt, both of Deer Park.

Adam C.Z.T. Ross and Keeley B. Cooper, both of Spokane.

Shawn R. Hardy and Kimberley A. Cole, both of Spokane

Ronald D. Countryman and Phyllis A. Wellington, both of Liberty Lake.

Kirstin P. Nessel and Roxanne M. Allen, both of Cheney.

Derek J. Greyeyes and Monica D. Turner, both of Spokane Valley.

Connor R. Estes and Natalie B. Harnist, both of Cheney.

John A. Hunt and Debra D. Turner, both of Post Falls.

Joshua H. Creasey and Savannah M. Hayward, both of Spokane.

Jiteshkumar C. Shah and Camela R. Landwehr, both of Spokane Valley.

Brendan J. Lampman, of Post Falls, and Erika M. Likkel, of Spokane.

Clayton J. Green and Tabatha M. Hill, both of Sprague, Wash.

Venicius E. Petre and Kelsi L.L. Suttich, both of Spokane Valley.

Garrett R. Cappello and Elizabeth A. Gaffney, both of Meridian, Idaho.

Mackenzie D. Longwill and Haley L. Lopez, both of Spokane Valley.

Lucas A. Cain and Katherine L. Paurus, both of Spokane.

Jayden T. Matthews and Hope A. Hanson, both of Spokane.

Steven J. Braun, of Spokane, and Mary L. Barnett, of Liberty Lake.

Jared L. Mason and Inna O. Laabs, both of Spokane Valley.

Tony Langbon and Makoj Juda, both of Spokane.

Dakota L. Stamps and Anthea L.S. Nuyad, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher L. Riehle, of Rathdrum, and Sharese D. Patterson, of Spokane.

Angelo R. Governale and Jusceni S. de Melo Botelho, both of Spokane Valley.

Karlee K. R. Sharpe and Hannah M. Pittman, both of Spokane Valley.

Sebastian M. Davalos, of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Estella P. Tasche, of Colbert.

Matthew S. Jensen and April M. Slayton, both of Rapid City, S.D.

Michael J. Notar and Arlyn T. Espiritu, both of Spokane.

Leslie N. Willey and Martha Lubben-Bagwell, both of Spokane.

David C. Mickey and Alysa R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Oneil M. Florestal and Mirlande Chery, both of Fayetteville, N.C.

Daniel Corwin and Ethan R. Frater, both of Spokane.

Ephraim K. Njoroge and Alice W. Alexander, both of Spokane.

Austin J. Sandberg, of Rathdrum, and Lilia A. Vasyukhnevich, of Spokane.

Kalenalyn B. Sablan and Danika S. Decuir, both of Mead.

Brent R. Jonas and Lisa M. Watmore, both of Liberty Lake.

Steven D. Proszek and Tony L. Atterberry, both of Spokane.

Jordan J. Gerdes and Kailee R. Maloney, both of Post Falls.

Lee D. Knight and Jennifer E. Matthews, both of Mead.

Fernando V. Varini and Alayna M. Bell, both of Rexburg, Idaho.

Scott T. McCabe and Jeanne L. Ryan, both of Spokane.

Salim G. Nabi and Jessika Y. P. Castro, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel W. Love and Katlin A. McLeish, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Washington Trust Bank v. Factory Fab LLC, et al., collection.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Asao Junios, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates “B” LLC v. Joseph Howley, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Anne Tarbok, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Rhiannon Carson, restitution of premises.

Enjoy! The River LLC v. Menyatta Porter, restitution of premises.

Cedar Meadows (CB) Inc. v. Hakim Al-Amin, restitution of premises.

SHC LLC v. Christopher Kemper, restitution of premises.

Guse Summit View v. Chelsea Reynolds Stampfl, restitution of premises.

Harlan Douglass Trust v. Helmera Penney et al., restitution of premises.

SHC LLC v. Jesse Jones et al., restitution of premises.

SC WA 18 LLC v. Robert Slaton, restitution of premises.

Guse Summit View v. Jennifer Nelson, et al., restitution of premises.

MTM Combination LLC v. Limmie E.D. Smith, restitution of premises.

Alan Marshall v. Matthew Wayne, et al., restitution of premises.

Windermere Manito LLC v. Philip Davidson, restitution of premises.

Horizon Development Group LLC v. Tresa Brown, restitution of premises.

J.D. Wolfe LLC v. James Brislin, restitution of premises.

J.D. Wolfe LLC v. Eva Strasburg et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Court Arthur Realty LLC v. Shawn Schinzler, restitution of premises.

Easy Home Buyer LLC v. Michael Gray, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Aboseid, Lailaa and Moukhallalati, Raed

Young, Cody L. and Chanelle

Stevenson, Tamara J. and Edward D.

Sell, Stefanie A. and Jeffrey

Morse, Steven A. and Avery Morse, Christina J.

Ludwig, Kimberly and Timothy

Handl, Karina M. and Janzer, Matthew J.

White, Serita and Nathan

Rodrigues, Abigail and Campbell, Brayden

Bergman, Jennifer L. and Brian N.

Duffy-Seely, Noreen L. and Makoto L.

Lebon, Maja D. and Adam C.

Orina, Gertrude M. and Anyieni, Martin K.

Evans, Kathleen M. and Stephen M.

Charbonneau, Benjamin M. and Leighton Taneece M.M.

Lawrence, Jonell A. and David L.

Johnson, Dale and Kristine

McCabe, Alyxandrea V. and Christopher P.

Espinoza, Norma I. and Carter, Jimmy L.

Bedford, Amanda J. and Michael J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Kenneth M. McCoy, 38; 364 days in jail, credit for three days served, 361 days suspended with 12 months unsupervised probation, after being found guilty for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.

Joshua D. Graham, 42; 270 days in jail, after pleading guilty for criminal mischief.

Stephanie M. VanSant, 36; six months in community custody, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft; 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days served after being found guilty for third-degree theft.

Marcy L. Calf-Looking, 43; one day in jail and credit for one day served after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Bryan L. Wing, 48; one day in jail with credit for one day served after being found guilty of harassment.

River J. Goforth, 24; 41 days in jail after pleading guilty for possession of a stolen motor vehicle; 39 days in jail after pleading guilty of failure to remain at scene of injury accident and attempt to elude police vehicle.

Scotty A.C. Keller, 33; 29 days in jail with 29 days credit for time served, and 12 months community custody, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jeramey R. Dehut, 42; 150 days in jail and 12 months in community custody, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Joshua C. Rudolph, 39; 46 days in jail and 12 months in community custody, after pleading guilty to third degree assault/domestic violence.

Krista M. Bartlett, 32; 41 days in jail, after pleading guilty to custodial assault.

Marcus W. Lee, 26; 45 days in jail and 12 months in community custody, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Lucas M. Haynes, 44, 50 days in jail, after found guilty of malicious mischief of property.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Sam C. Hufnagel, 24, 364 days in jail with all suspended after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Lucas M. Haynes, 44, two days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruct a law enforcement officer; and two days in jail after being found guilty of disorderly conduct and obstruction.