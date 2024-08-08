America’s Next Drag Superstar Bob the Drag Queen brings comedy show to Spokane stage

The alter ego of nonbinary comedian and actor Christopher Delmar Caldwell – whose stage name is Caldwell Didicue – Bob the Drag Queen describes herself as “hilarious, beautiful, talented and … humble,” traits that helped Bob take the crown on the hit TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Season 8.

But Bob’s talents don’t stop with simply obtaining the title America’s Next Drag Superstar.

“My agent called me,” Bob told the Washington Post in 2023, “(and) said Madonna wants your phone number.”

That was in 2022.

After hosting the “Vogue” singer’s New York Pride show, Bob joined Madonna in October 2023 for her international “The Celebration Tour,” which celebrated four decades of the pop icon’s career. The tour wrapped up in May in Brazil.

Taking the Spokane Comedy Club stage, Bob is an accomplished comedian, starring in Netflix’s “Stand Out.” She has two comedy specials – “Bob the Drag Queen: Woke Man in a Dress,” available on YouTube, and “Bob the Drag Queen Live at Coarline’s,” available on iTunes.

Alongside drag sister Monet X Change, Bob hosts the podcast “Sibling Rivalry.”

Catch the drag superstar at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $35 and $50.