Shakey Graves to shake up Knitting Factory audience

From staff reports

Shakey Graves has become one of Americana’s most celebrated names, and he’ll be bringing his talents to Spokane.

Austin, Texas’ own Alejandro Rose-Garcia grew up acting in various shows and movies, but he took the stage name Shakey Graves in 2007 and his one-man-band style quickly caught the attention of many.

His mostly solo debut record, “Roll the Bones,” arrived in 2011. His second, “And the War Came,” was released in 2014 to even greater acclaim and features many favorites such as “Dearly Departed,” “Family and Genus” and “Hard Wired.”

Shakey Graves’ third album was released in 2018 and titled “Can’t Wake Up;” the LP consists of tracks like “Mansion Door” and “Counting Sheep.”

Most recently, he released “Movie of The Week” in 2023. The 13-track record features songs like “Century City” and “Ready or Not” featuring another one of Americana’s greatest artists, Sierra Ferrell.

Shakey Graves will be bringing his folk, blues and rock sound to the Knitting Factory on Saturday. Tickets, $35, for the 8 p.m. show are online at sp.knittingfactory.com. Doors open at 7.