Kyle Karros knocks in go-ahead run in seventh, Spokane Indians top Tri-City 5-2

PASCO – Kyle Karros had two hits, two RBIs, and knocked in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-2 in a Northwest League game at Gesa Stadium on Saturday.

The first-place Indians (27-14) keep a series split with the Dust Devils (17-24) alive; they have not lost a series since May 12. The six-game set concludes Sunday at 7:05 p.m.

Despite the win, Spokane went just 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

The visitors trailed the entirety of the game until the seventh inning. With one down Carrigg got hold of one out to right for his 11th home run of the season to tie the game 2-2. Dyan Jorge followed with a single and came all the way around on a double off the left field wall by Karros.

The 22-year-old third baseman leads the league in average, doubles, homers, and RBIs.

Spokane added some insurance in the ninth. With Jean Perez at second, Jorge beat out an infield hit and Tri-City first baseman Sonny DiChiara threw it away trying to nab Perez at third, allowing Perez to score easily. Jorge moved to third on the throwing error then scored on a double by Charlie Condon (2 for 5).

Indians starter Jack Mahoney, making his second start since a promotion from Low-A Fresno, gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walk with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. He threw 97 pitches, 60 for strikes. Mason Green came on in the sixth and went the rest of the way, allowing no hits and one walk with five strikeouts.