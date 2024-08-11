A Grip on Sports: We’ve seen this movie before and way-too-many times we have quibbled with the ending

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Remember that movie from 40 years ago? No, not that one. The English one. What was it called? Oh, yeah. “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” Hugh Grant playing Hugh Grant. Andie McDowell playing a not-ugly American. Fun. Sad. Witty. Well, this morning we present for your consideration “Four Celebrations and a Grievance.” Not sure it will be a big box-office draw but we’re an auteur, not a sellout.

•••••••

• There were a lot more than four celebrations in Paris on Saturday. But we were most impressed by one small one. It came after the women won the 4x400 relay by such a wide margin poor NBC couldn’t keep the American runner in the same frame as the trio vying for silver.

After Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes rolled the rest of the world, they began the usual hugs, smiles, flag-dances and arm-raises. It was a somewhat muted party, befitting of a group that knew it was going to win, did just that and exhausted themselves in running the race in a near-record time of 3 minutes, 15.27 seconds.

But there was another quartet that wasn’t going to let them get away without a few more minutes of merriment. The men’s team. The group had run their race about 15 minutes before. Won, though it took Rai Benjamin’s stellar last lap to get it done. Barely. They weren’t about to leave, though. Unshod – if you have ever worn track spikes, you understand – they stuck around just to support their teammates.

Good for them. It’s what team is about.

• Steph Curry was remarkable in the final minutes of the U.S. gold medal-clinching 98-87 win over France in men’s hoop. Actually, remarkable is selling short his 3-point shooting with the game on the line. Spectacular would be more like it. After the French had cut the U.S. lead to three points, 82-79, Curry scored all but four of the Americans’ final 16 points.

His four 3-pointers in the stretch all had relevance. All came under pressure, especially the final one as France double-teamed him with the shot clock winding down. No matter. A little rim, then bottom of the net. Game.

And Curry did what he loves to do. He celebrated with his sleep gesture. Nighty-night.

• There was a tie in the men’s high jump Saturday. Hamish Kerr of New Zealand and America’s Shelby McEwen were the final two jumpers. They both end the competition having missed at the same height. Nothing under the rules separated them. There is contingency plan. Both could have been given gold medals. It happens. Happened in the same event in Tokyo just three years ago.

But no. According to reports, Kerr didn’t want to. McEwen said after he was exhausted. Was willing to share. But he was also willing to agree to Kerr’s wishes.

“At the end of the day, he wanted to jumpoff,” McEwen said. “At that point, I wasn’t going to go back and forth with it and argue with him.”

Eleven agonizing jumps later, Kerr finally cleared 2.34 meters, well below what would have been the winning mark if they had agreed to share. He took the gold, McEwen the silver.

• Thursday night the Mariners had a celebration to remember. Three runs in the bottom of the ninth. A 4-3 comeback against the Tigers. Mitch Haniger’s line drive single turned into a game-deciding blow due to a mis-timed outfield dive.

Could that game, and the ensuing on-field fireworks, have saved Seattle’s season?

It looks pretty good this morning. Since the rally, the Mariner pitching staff has not yielded a run. Add in the scoreless final four innings of that win and the streak is at 22 innings. Which means, of course, the M’s have won three consecutive games. Can’t lose if the other team doesn’t score, right? Well, maybe if the Mariners had continued to hit as they have at points this season.

That’s not the case. Six runs Friday against the Mets. Four more last night. Such things are worth celebrating.

• Let’s see if we have this right. Jordan Chiles completed her floor exercise at the Olympic Games. The judges released her score, slotting her fifth in the standings. The score seemed off to the U.S. coaches. Coach Cecile Landi decided to appeal as it looked as if one of Chiles’ moves was not credited correctly.

Turns out it wasn’t. With the correction, Chiles actually finished third and won the bronze medal. Sad for the Romania gymnast who thought she had earned it. But a wrong was corrected. Fixed, as the rules allow. Except, a few days later, that’s not the case. And therein lies our grievance.

The judges watch the routines. Make determinations. Assess scores. Spend an interminable amount of time after it’s over to determine the final mark. And then the gymnast’s team is given 60 seconds to appeal. In that time, they are supposed to check the marks, try to determine if a mistake was made and formally ask for a review, stating what they felt was wrong.

Remember, there is an entire worldwide organization that oversees gymnastics. With a multi-million-dollar budget built solely on the effort of the gymnasts. That organization can’t afford enough people to triple-check scores? Coaches have to appeal mistakes? And, even if the judging is wrong, if the appeal isn’t recognized within a minute, it’s invalid? What the holy hell? The IOC has asked for her medal back.

No one is saying Chiles didn’t actually have the better routine. Scored more points. Won the bronze medal fairly. That’s all true. But she’s supposed to return her medal because of … why, exactly? The judges’ screwup wasn’t pointed out in time?

Sorry, if it were us, we’re not giving the medal back. No way. Chiles’ routine was third best in the competition. No one disputes that, not even the Romanian organization that appealed the decision. We would put the medal in a safe place, tell the IOC to, well, we can’t write here what we would say, and move on with our life. Head to Los Angeles in four years and sign autographs, al la Pete Rose, outside the gymnastics’ venue.

And try to finish each one in under four seconds.

•••

WSU: Each scrimmage during preseason camp reveals key elements of the team that will take the field at the end of the month. Not everything. But a lot. Greg Woods was at the Cougars’ scrimmage Saturday and has this story, covering who stood out and a big decision that has yet to be decided. … Tyler Tjomsland was also on Gesa Field, carrying his cameras and putting together this photo gallery. … Elsewhere in the (new and old) Pac-12, the Mountain West and the nation, Jon Wilner shares his preseason top 25 he is sending the Associated Press. The organization will announce the overall rankings tomorrow. Wilner doesn’t list either of the Pac-12 schools. … Oregon State held its first scrimmage as the Beavers try to pick a quarterback. … The numbers stories from the Oregonian continue, with two No. 21 stories today for the Oregon Ducks. … Washington held its first scrimmage and, as Jedd Fisch pointed out, there is a lot to fix. What will the Huskies look like down the road? … Oregon’s scrimmage showed its strengths – the wideout group is one – and weaknesses, as even Dan Lanning acknowledged. … The circus that is Colorado football is only getting more Barnum and Bailey-like. … The questions for Utah are getting a bit more mundane, as the Big 12 schedule looms. … Ethan Garbers is taking over the quarterback competition at UCLA. … Arizona State leaves the mountains after its scrimmage showcased the quarterback hopefuls. … As Arizona moves into the Big 12, its biggest rival right now might just be Utah. There is a history there. … In the Mountain West, Utah State scrimmaged Saturday. … So did Hawaii. … And Boise State. … New Mexico too. … San Diego State called its scrimmage a Fan Fest. … The Air Force is all about new technology.

Gonzaga: As Theo Lawson points out today, Drew Timme was remarkably sturdy during his GU career. He never missed a game despite battling it out inside against players often times bigger and stronger than he. But it was an injury last season that gave Timme some time to think. To examine his future. And plan for a brighter tomorrow.

Indians: Where would Spokane be without the timely hitting of Kyle Karros? Well, we can be sure the Indians would have at least one less win, as it was Karros coming through late last night in Pasco, lifting them to a 5-2 win over the Dust Devils. Dave Nichols has the coverage. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League, all three winners scored five runs, with Vancouver defeating visiting Eugene 5-4 and host Hillsboro topping Everett by the same score.

EWU: Eastern wants to improve its running game this season. Not by giving the quarterbacks more opportunity to run the ball. Instead, Aaron Best would like to see the running backs be more productive. Dan Thompson has this story on the position group. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Northern Arizona is going for its third consecutive women’s soccer title.

Olympics: We are trying to hold out for the final score of the women’s basketball gold medal game. We should have time to let you know if the U.S. won its eighth consecutive gold or if host France pulled the upset. OK, the U.S.’ 67-66 win came in time for us to link it here. … The women’s soccer team gutted out a 1-0, gold-medal winning victory over Brazil. Credit goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. And new coach Emma Hayes, who not only brought a great resume from England, she carried a pocketful of joy. And she’s been spreading it around. … The camera has been kind to U.S. sprinters. Masai Russell won the women’s 110 hurdles in another photo finish. … There are a few longtime U.S. stars who competed in their final Olympics. … If you are interested in the medal count, the U.S. finished way ahead with 126. China was second (91) and tied in gold medals won with 40.

Mariners: We’ve been on the Logan Gilbert for Cy Young train since before the season began. We’re not sure he will get to the last stop, but no matter. He’s certainly the M’s best chance. He threw seven shutout innings Saturday in the 4-0 win. … Ty France is doing better in Cincinnati than he did in Seattle. Justin Turner is doing better in Seattle than France did, though, so it’s a win for the M’s. … It’s been a few years since the M’s made the big trade with the Mets. … Tonight’s game is on ESPN, if you are wondering. … Finally, the mariners called up another reliever. He pitched at the West Coast’s best college program. Yes, Troy Taylor attended UC Irvine.

Seahawks: The first exhibition game of the preseason is over. The Hawks’ defense shined in Mike Macdonald’s first game as coach. Seattle won 16-3 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles over the Chargers. Neither team played their starters much, some not at all. But there were stars on the field, including Hawk rookie Byron Murphy. … Sam Howell showed why Seattle thought he would be a good backup. … The new kickoff rules are convoluted but seemed to work.

•••

• We’re not sure we will be here tomorrow morning. Depends on how much we celebrate this evening. No, not the end of the Olympics. Today, Kim and I are marking 45 years as a married couple. Wow. That’s a long time. And it started with one scared-out-of-his-wits 22-year-old sweating like that one guy in “Airplane!” just before the ceremony. Not because we thought we were making a mistake. Far from it. More because we didn’t want to let down the greatest wife-to-be a guy could ever have. After 45 years, we still don’t want to let her down. Every day. Until later …