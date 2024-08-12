Idaho firefighter, 26, injured by falling tree during wildfire response

A U.S. Forest Service firefighter from Idaho was injured Saturday night by a falling tree while fighting a fire in the Salmon River Ranger District.

Justin “Riley” Shaw, 26, is in critical condition at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s ICU, according to his mother, Dawn Shaw. He was part of the group on first response or “initial attack” to the Coffee Can Saddle fire north of Riggins when he was struck by a tree around 9 p.m.

Shaw was flown by Life Flight to a hospital in Lewiston and later transported to Spokane, according to a Forest Service news release.

Shaw is suffering from a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken bones, according to his GoFundMe page, and could be in the hospital for months.

His family, from Boise, is asking for financial help to alleviate the stress of travel to Spokane, the page says.

His mother told The Spokesman-Review in a message that they are thankful for the people who administered life-saving medical care.

“His crew, the smoke jumpers and everyone with the Forest Service and the hospitals at both St. Joe and Sacred Heart (have) been amazing,” Dawn Shaw wrote. “Justin ‘Riley’ has a long recovery. We appreciate everyone’s prayers for continued healing.”

Justin Shaw has been employed by the U.S. Forest Service since 2018, according to his Facebook page.