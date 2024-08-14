Person shot in arm at Second and Division

A male was shot in the arm Tuesday night at Second Avenue and Division Street in downtown Spokane.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the report of a shooting, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Police found the victim, who had gone into a nearby apartment, with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim did not relay much information to law enforcement other than to say he was involved in a physical altercation with two people before being shot. He told police the suspect fired the gun twice and one of the bullets struck him.

Witnesses told police they heard the altercation and gunshots before two people left in a pickup, the release said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2024-20164367.