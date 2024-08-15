The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
‘Say Hey’ to these reggae rockers, Michael Franti and Spearhead, at Northern Quest this weekend

The band Michael Franti and Spearhead perform during the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon and Half Marathon on Nov. 3, 2018, in Savannah, Ga. (Getty Images)
From staff reports

From staff reports

For decades, Michael Franti and his music have been a beacon of light for the masses, and he’ll be bringing his feel-good tunes to Spokane this weekend.

Franti, lead singer and frontman of his band Spearhead, has explored themes of social justice whilst combining genres (such as hip-hop and reggae) since the 1980s.

Franti and Spearhead have released over a dozen albums since 1994, with their latest being 2023’s “Big Big Love.”

A few of Franti’s most popular tracks include “Say Hey (I Love You),” featuring Cherine Tanya Anderson, “The Sound of Sunshine,” “I Got You” and “Brighter Day.”

Joining Franti is Citizen Cope and Bombargo, two acts also known for high energy and more vintage influences.

These dynamic musicians will play Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Saturday. Tickets, $40-$250, are available at northernquest.com for the 6:15 p.m. concert.