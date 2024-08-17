56-year-old Spokane Valley man dies in crash

A 56-year-old Spokane Valley man died in a crash Saturday morning on state Route 27 in Spokane Valley.

At about 7:10 a.m., Daniel W. Fitzwater was traveling north on the highway, near 46th Avenue, when he drove onto the shoulder of the highway and overcorrected, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. He crossed all lanes in the 2000 Dodge Durango he was driving before striking an embankment on the west side of the highway.

Fitzwater, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The state patrol is investigating.