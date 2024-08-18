Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Spokane Valley

From staff reports

A man is dead and another arrested following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Spokane Valley, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a shooting at 4:10 p.m. Sunday near Trent Avenue and Argonne Road where a man was pronounced dead.

A male suspect reportedly fled in his vehicle, according to the release, but was located and arrested at his residence.

Major Crimes Detectives, with assistance from the Washington State Patrol, are investigating the incident.