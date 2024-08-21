J. Lo is ready to ‘move on’ from ambivalent Ben Affleck, source says

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck Tuesday — the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding — knows “it’s time” to “move on” from the “Gone Girl” star, who sources say appeared ambivalent about their crumbling marriage.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer, 55, is “very disappointed and sad” about closing the book on the couple’s love story, but knows “it’s time to move on,” an insider told People.

“Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work,” the source added. “It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

The day of Lopez’s filing, Oscar winner Affleck, 52, was on the East Coast helping daughter Violet — one of three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — move into college at Yale University, E! News reported.

People reported that the filing came within hours of Affleck and Garner, also 52, landing back in Los Angeles.

In court documents filed pro per by Lopez — which means without an attorney — she listed the pair’s date of separation as April 26 of this year. Despite the A-listers’ respective wealth, sources with knowledge told TMZ they had no prenuptial agreement in place, meaning whatever the couple each earned since tying the knot is community property.

The Bronx native, who’s since starred in multiple Netflix films including “Atlas,” has waived spousal support and wants the judge to withhold any for Affleck, who has since worked on films like “Air” and “The Instigators.”

Lopez and Affleck said “I do” in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 before exchanging vows Aug. 20 in a lavish Georgia wedding.

Lopez’s filing came two weeks after an insider told Us Weekly that the “Good Will Hunting” star-scribe “knows the marriage is done” and “wants to focus on himself.”

Speculation of a breakup has been floating around since at least May, as people noted the couple hadn’t been photographed together since March.

Amid reports they were living apart, the pair quietly put their $60 million marital mansion up for sale in early June — and publicly listed it last month — despite sporting their wedding rings during solo and sporadic joint outings in intervening months.

They rang in all of July’s milestones on opposite coasts, including Fourth of July, their second wedding anniversary and Lopez’s July 24 birthday. That day seemed a point of no return as Lopez finalized the sale of her NYC penthouse and Affleck closed escrow on his new $20.5 million estate in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Last Thursday, Lopez reportedly “stopped by” Affleck’s “small birthday celebration at home,” which he’d spent with Garner and their three kids.