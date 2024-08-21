Rosie’s Restaurant makes original recipes to keep smiles on customers’ faces

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, some would argue. And Rosie’s Restaurant knows exactly how important that first meal is. So before the classic diner opened late last month, general manager Tim Raridan made sure all of its recipes were the best options available for hungry customers.

“We are really focused on great food, great service, in a spotless environment,” Raridan said. “We tried to get a little bit of the older diner style to it while staying modern.”

Walking into the diner, customers can place orders before turning and walking through an open area in a wall, leading them to the dining area with tables and booths. The layout remains mostly the same as previous restaurants in the space at 909 W. First Ave.: Incrediburger and Eggs, and de España. The walls are now adorned with painted flowers.

Prior to working at Rosie’s, Raridan worked at IHOP for 17 years. He puts a huge emphasis on food, and while he wants it to be fast, he wants to work with high-quality ingredients at the same time. He’s even tried 30 kinds of bacon before finding the right fit for the restaurant’s recipes.

Raridan started as a cook when he got into the food industry, and he always tries to keep recipes consistent. He said there is never a need to have 14 sauces for five meals, so if a customer goes to the restaurant two days in a row and orders the same thing, nothing will be different.

Raridan said there is a pride to making food, because when a server hands a customer their meal, it is his face behind it.

“It’s my work, my blood, my sweat, my tears going into it,” he said. “We love to keep people and good food, and the smile. When you look around the dining room and you see the smile, then you know you’re doing it right.”

Rosie’s employee Lindsey Lennemann has been working with the diner since April when it was readying to open.

She was previously a bartender.

“That’s really my love, being able to do the fun cocktails and the boozy milkshakes and come up with the stuff that people don’t have, so it’s original to us,” Lennemann said. “We do have our own housemade Bloody Mary mix that is special to here.

“I was able to have the opportunity to make the recipe, so I’m very proud of that.”

Rosie’s offers a variety of cocktails alongside virgin mocktails, hot chocolate and a full espresso bar with Thomas Hammer coffee.

Lennemann said the candied bacon Raridan makes is a nice touch to the menu. But bringing people to the restaurant time and time again is what she truly enjoys about working with the diner.

“It’s a special thing,” she said. “Getting the customers that want to come back and getting that nice community for sure.”

Other food items include their $14 breakfast burrito selection, $16 omelets, $10 pancakes and more.

Rosie’s is open daily from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and serves breakfast, lunch and cocktails. Customers also have an option to order ahead online at rosiesspokane.com, so when they get to the restaurant, their food is already prepared.