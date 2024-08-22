Coeur d’Con returns to CdA Public Library with vendors, activities and contests

From staff report

All right, geeks, it’s time to don those costumes again for Coeur d’Con, the annual event at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library that welcomes all ages for a Saturday wrapped in fun.

Organized and hosted by the public library staff and volunteers, the free-to-attend event offers local vendors and activities, including a Mario Kart tournament, cosplay contest and more.

Event organizers encourage attendees to dress as their favorite characters from books, TV, film, anime and video games, but ask to keep garb “tasteful and appropriate” at this family-friendly event, according to the con’s website.

Those wanting to compete in the cosplay contest can sign up in-person from 10-11:30 a.m.

A separate fan art contest is taking place online where people can cast their votes in the categories of adult, digital, teen and youth.