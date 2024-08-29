Spokane Symphony host to two free Labor Day weekend concerts

From staff reports

For Labor Day weekend, the Spokane Symphony will close out the summer season with two free concerts before its 2024-25 season begins Sept. 14.

On Saturday, the symphony will perform its Lud Kramer Memorial Concert at Liberty Lake Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road.

On Labor Day, they will play at Comstock Park on the South Hill.

The Spokane Symphony will perform classic tunes from Hollywood and Broadway while being conducted by Music Director James Lowe.

Both shows are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and both will be preceded by fall arts preview booths and Nashville opener Patrick Dwyer at 5 p.m.

Blankets and picnic baskets are suggested.