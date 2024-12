At least one person died in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday on state Route 270, 7 miles east of Pullman, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Westbound traffic was blocked, and one eastbound lane was open, WSP said on X. The highway was expected to be closed for several hours.

The Washington State Department of Transportation set up a detour onto Airport Road.

The crash was reported at 3 p.m. near Airport Road.