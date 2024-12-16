Idaho WR Mark Hamper, LB Jaxton Eck latest players to enter portal
Two days after losing head coach Jason Eck to New Mexico, two more Idaho football players have jumped in the transfer portal.
Receiver Mark Hamper, a freshman who caught 49 passes for 961 yards and six touchdowns, and Eck’s son Jaxton, a sophomore linebacker, each announced on social media their intentions to move on from Moscow.
That makes nearly a dozen Vandals who have reportedly entered the portal since the Eck-to-New Mexico news broke on Saturday.
They include quarterback Jack Layne, receiver Jordan Dwyer and running back Deshaun Buchanan. In addition, three offensive linemen – Jack Foster and brothers Ayden and Nathan Knapik – have elected to enter the portal along with defensive lineman Dallas Afalava and defensive back Dwayne McDougle.
In addition, a report from KMVT-TV in Moscow said running back Elisha Cummings has also entered the portal.