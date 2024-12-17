Two men from Spokane area convicted of child porn charges

A jury found two Washington men guilty of producing pornography of a child who one of the men also sexually abused, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Washington.

Tony J. Bolen, 43, and Casey A. Greer, 47, were convicted on Tuesday of production of child pornography, conspiracy to produce child porn and commission of a felony sex offense by a person required to register as a sex offender, according to an attorney’s office news release.

Greer, of Spokane Valley, was also found guilty of distribution of child porn, and Bolen, of Spokane, was found guilty of receipt and transportation of child porn.

From October 2021 to December 2021, Bolen and Greer produced child sex abuse material of a child who Greer was sexually abusing since as early as May of that year, according to court documents and evidence at trial.

Bolen and Greer discussed when Greer would have access to the minor and how Greer would medicate the victim to ensure compliance during the sexual abuse, the release said. Greer also repeatedly sent images and videos of the sexual abuse to Bolen.

In written text messages, Bolen also directed Greer to sexually abuse the victim in a specific way, record the abuse, and send it to him.

Bolen and Greer have prior convictions for child molestation and were required to register as sex offenders.

Homeland Security Investigations, Washington State Patrol and Spokane Police Department investigated the case as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Bolen and Greer are scheduled to be sentenced April 23 in Spokane. The men are also scheduled for trial next month in Spokane County Superior Court for alleged child sex crimes based on the same facts in the federal case.

“My heart goes out to the young victim in this case,” Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said in the release. “The harm and trauma that Mr. Bolen and Mr. Greer caused will last long after this trial, but I am hopeful the guilty verdicts provide some comfort and closure to the victim and their loved ones. ”