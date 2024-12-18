Steve Rannazzisi of FX’s ‘The League’ to deliver laughs at Spokane Comedy Club

From staff reports

Steve Rannazzisi of FX’s “The League” will be at the Spokane Comedy Club this weekend.

The Long Island, New York, native has spent decades in the comedy scene, from starring in shows like “The League” to 2009’s “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” alongside Kevin James and Jayma Mays.

Rannazzisi’s career began after he left New York to pursue his dream in Los Angeles. He honed his skills at the world-famous Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard along with fellow veteran comics such as Eddie Griffin, Joe Rogan and Andrew Dice Clay. After catching the attention of actor Ashton Kutcher, then known for his role as Kelso in popular TV series “That ‘70s Show,” Rannazzisi got his television break as a cast member of MTV’s “Punk’d” in 2003.

Following the success of “Punk’d,” Rannazzisi would continue to appear on sitcoms, including ABC’s “Big Day,” opposite Krysten Ritter, then in ABC’s “See Jayne Run,” as co-star to Heather Locklear.

On stage, Rannazzisi has appeared on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and was featured in the stand-up special “Pauly Shore & Friends” in 2009. His TV specials include “Steve Rannazzisi: Manchild” (2013) and “Steve Rannazzisi: Breaking Dad” (2015).

Rannazzisi came under fire nearly a decade ago about his experience at Ground Zero during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, accounts that were revealed to be fabricated and for which Rannazzisi apologized in a statement in 2015: “I don’t know why I said this. This was inexcusable. I am truly, truly sorry,” according to the New York Times.

Rannazzisi, featuring Maxi Witrak, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, and 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy. Tickets are $25 and $35 at spokanecomedyclub.com.