Storm to hit Cascades Christmas day: What you need to know before you drive

While Spokane may not see a very white Christmas this year, those traveling to the west side or Idaho likely will.

Light snow is expected at Stevens and Lookout passes Tuesday, with the Cascades being hit by a moderate to major snowstorm Wednesday morning, according to Daniel Butler, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Set to last through Thursday, Butler said the storm should result in around 6 to 12 inches of snow at Snoqualmie pass and 18 to 24 inches at Stevens pass. Both may be slick. Lookout Pass is slated for around 2 to 5 inches.

While the weather service is not predicting freezing rain, Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Meagan Lott said Snoqualmie Pass may be icy.

Lott said crews will be working 24/7, plowing and deicing the pass. She said the best time to cross Snoqualmie will be between 9 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, after the temperature increases and the traffic has had a chance to break up ice on the road.

With Christmas Day falling in the middle of the week, the transportation department projects that traffic will be lighter than most years as people begin their vacations on different days.

Gas prices have also fallen from last year, said American Automobile Association spokesperson Sam Murphy. The national average per gallon cost of gas is $3.04, compared to last year’s $3.12, and Washington State’s average is $3.90, falling from $4.16. In Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, the average is sitting at $3.51, down from last year’s $3.82.

While the weather on the Cascades is set to stabilize after Thursday, according to transportation department spokesperson Ryan Overton, Murphy said the number of travelers from Seattle to Ellensburg will increase by 106% on the shoulder days of New Year’s and Christmas, and 58% from Leavenworth to Seattle on Jan. 2.

Overton recommends that travelers fill up with gas before leaving and pack water, snacks, a first aid kit, cellphone chargers and a flashlight. Passes may have tire chain requirements.

“Pack your patience,” Overton said.