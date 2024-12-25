Eddie’s Kitchen and Tavern offers a #stayclassy Rat Pack return to the classics

Kevin Pereira poses for a photo with one of Eddie’s Kitchen and Tavern’s flatbreads on Dec. 11 at Eddie’s Kitchen and Tavern in north Spokane. Pereira is the former co-owner of Lost Boys Garage and Summit Kitchen. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Kevin Pereira is hoping the third time’s the charm.

On Nov. 9, he opened Eddie’s Kitchen and Tavern on the Newport Highway. Pereira previously co-owned Lost Boys Garage in north Spokane and Summit Kitchen in the former Lindaman’s location off South Grand Boulevard.

This time it’s personal. The new eatery is named after him.

“My middle name is Edward,” he explained.

Though he’s not a cook or a mixologist, Pereira knows his way around the restaurant biz.

“My parents owned three – the White Horse Saloon, Elliot’s Tavern and Derringer’s. I remember wandering around Elliot’s on Garland when Mom was getting it ready.”

His dad is an accountant, and it’s the business side of the industry that Pereira enjoys most.

“I like profit and loss statements,” he said. “It doesn’t require experience to get into the business, but it takes a lot of work.”

When Lost Boys Garage opened, he kept his day job as a driver for Darigold.

“I didn’t quit Darigold till we opened Summit.”

And when they sold Summit Kitchen, Pereira said he immediately had seller’s remorse.

“I got the offer I wanted, but after I signed the papers, I knew I made a mistake.”

He already had his eye on the former North Side Mac Daddy’s site and made an offer before it hit the market.

Unlike Summit, no major renovations were needed.

“It was more of putting on a new shade of lipstick,” said Pereira.

He decided to go with the Rat Pack vibe.

“I had hand-drawn pictures from Derringer’s in my basement, and I said one of these days I’m going to use them.”

The black and white pics of ’50s-era celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin became the focal point for the ambiance Pereira wanted.

“It’s kind of paying homage to my father,” he said. “This was his heyday.”

He added some booths and created a cozy bar area. The menu is a combination of those created for Lost Boys Garage and Summit Kitchen, plus a couple of new items.

“It’s comfort food, cocktails, big portions, and lots of gluten-free options.”

Two days before Eddie’s opening, they were robbed.

“The liquor was the only thing there was to steal,” Pereira said.

Despite the theft, they opened to a warm reception – especially from folks who’ve missed Lost Boys’ bacon jam burger and the homemade tomato basil soup that was a staple at both prior venues.

On a recent visit, Eddie’s Kitchen and Tavern buzzed with Christmassy cheer. If you arrive between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, you can get $1 off selected drinks and choose from a small selection of goodies available exclusively for Happy Hour.

Seven dollars gets you your choice of Cuban sliders, Italian meatballs, Buffalo chicken poppers or Margherita flatbread.

My husband and I nibbled on the flatbread (available gluten-free or vegan) while we perused the menu.

Derek sipped a smooth Frank Sinatra (old-fashioned) while I opted for a Down and Dirty martini.

“I don’t call them craft cocktails – I call them classics,” Pereira said.

For our main courses, we also stuck with classics. My burger-loving spouse opted for Eddie’s Signature Burger – a half-pound of Angus beef topped with Havarti, Gouda, thick-sliced bacon, veggies and bacon aioli.

It was a meaty mouthful cooked perfectly medium and served with a side of unique chip-shaped fries, perfect for scooping up Eddie’s sauce – think fry sauce with a kick.

“They’re dippers,” Pereira said.

The delicious fries are proving popular on social media posts.

I chose a salad with a wild twist.

The Wild Mushroom Steak Salad features steak strips atop a bed of spring mix and topped with cremini mushrooms, grilled onions and roasted red peppers. It’s served with a side of sage gorgonzola vinaigrette.

After sampling the flatbread and assisting Derek with his fries, I barely made a dent in the generously sized salad. Our server boxed it up, and my husband enjoyed it for a late-night snack.

Pereira said he’s learned a lot from his previous two ventures and he hopes Eddie’s #stayclassy hashtag describes the vibe of the Rat Pack-themed eatery.

“I enjoy getting it right – like when I see online reviews describing amazing service, food and drinks,” he said. “This has always been a dream.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.