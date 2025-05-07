Melting Pot serves up memorable meals and experiences 50 years later (18 in Spokane)

The Melting Pot chain is celebrating its 50th anniversary. In celebration, the chain debuted the Grand Reserve Cheese Fondue, a limited-edition alpine blend of Grand Cru, sweet Fontana, Swiss melted with sherry, shallots, garlic and candied bacon topped with a one-year aged cheddar and golden chives. Here it is served with artisan breads and seasonal fruit and veggies. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

At the 1964 World’s Fair in New York, a fun food item debuted in the U.S. with a splash – actually more like a dip or dunk.

Foodies fell for fondue – a communal dish from Switzerland known for its cheese version, where melted cheese is served in a pot, and guests dip bread, vegetables and other foods into it.

Eleven years later, in Florida, the Melting Pot opened, offering folks the fun of fondue without the hassle of preparing it at home. Now, the restaurant has nearly 90 restaurants in 30 states, with four new locations expected to open over the next year.

Since 2008, local diners have dipped into delicious goodness at Melting Pot in the heart of downtown Spokane.

Kim Silva was there from the beginning.

“I started as a server and bartender,” she said. “I worked my way up to assistant manager and general manager.”

In 2015, she and her husband, Hollis Silva, bought the local franchise.

“Melting Pot had a program to help franchisees,” she recalled. “My husband and I started working together. For three years, we were the only managers.”

In 2020, they purchased the franchise in Boise. Now, they have an operating partner and a general manager, so they are less involved in day-to-day operations, but they still stop in often.

“My favorite thing is seeing someone who’s never been to Melting Pot experience it,” Silva said.

The menu includes signature cheese fondues, steak or seafood entrées prepared in fondue cooking styles, salads, cocktails, fine wines and chocolate fondue desserts.

Its location on the second level of the historic Crescent building offers an elegant setting with easy parking and skywalk access.

“We’re close to the action – across the street from River Park Square Mall and near Riverfront Park and all the theaters,” she said.

Like many franchise owners, Silva said it can be a struggle to let diners know this is a locally owned and operated restaurant.

“We have 30 employees,” she said. “We live and work in Spokane. I’ve lived here my whole life!”

Last month, Melting Pot celebrated its 50th anniversary with a Grand Reserve Cheese fondue made with cheesemaker Emmi Roth’s award-winning, Alpine-style Grand Cru melted with sweet fontina, Swiss cheese, sherry and shallots topped with aged cheddar, candied bacon and golden chives.

Our server prepared the cheese tableside, blending the rich concoction while a friend and I watched.

“The experience sets us apart from other restaurants,” Silva said.

A dish filled with chunks of pretzel bread, French bread, apples and veggies was ours for the dunking.

“My favorite dipper is the pretzel bread,” said Silva.

A selection of double dippers including bacon, scallions and crispy dill pickle chips, added extra flavor and crunch.

The Golden Hour cocktail was also created for the 50th anniversary. The drink shimmered with golden reposado tequila, honey, pineapple, and sparkling ginger beer.

While the anniversary items are no longer offered, the Huckleberry Lemon Drop is always a hit, as is the Wisconsin Cheddar fondue.

Four-course meals are popular, but the menu is also available a la carte. Guests can choose from entrée options like the Steak Lovers (two kinds of seasoned steak chunks) or the Classic, which includes shrimp, Memphis-style dry rub pork, herb-crusted chicken breast and two styles of steak.

After choosing an entrée you select a cooking style. We chose the new tabletop grill option to sear our steak bites and the Coq Au Vin fondue for the rest.

Entrees also come with a side of fresh vegetables to sear or simmer.

Not sure how long it takes to cook an item? A handy QR code provides timers with suggested cooking times for each protein.

If you don’t have the chops for a four-course meal and ordering a la carte intimidates, Melting Pot’s Happy Hour provides a great introduction to dipping goodness. Offered daily from 4-6 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to close, options include $10 handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine specials, and half-off cheese and chocolate fondues.

“We were thinking about how to stay relevant to Spokane, and Happy Hour has been great for us,” Silva said.

Speaking of happy, do not skip dessert.

With seven mouthwatering melted chocolate options, my guest and I chose the original. The smooth milk chocolate, melted with crunchy peanut butter was fantastic. We swirled pieces of pound cake, waffles, brownies and fruit in its creamy goodness.

The waitstaff strives to make every guest feel special, whether they’re popping in for Happy Hour after work or celebrating a birthday or anniversary.

“We’re rated No. 1 on Trip Advisor in Spokane,” Silva said. “We’re lucky that Spokane still chooses us to celebrate those special occasions in their lives.”

