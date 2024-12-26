Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus letters column. We recently focused on strategies for healthful eating and drinking during the holidays. Several of you had previously shared your own creative approaches, and we’re happy to pass them along.

• One challenge that many of us face with holiday eating is the abundance of treats in the house. We heard from a reader whose home is a baking hub for her extended family.

“My three kids, and all their kids, love to come to Grandma’s house to do Christmas baking. I love the tradition, but it means we always have cookies or cupcakes or slices of cake or pie left behind as a thank you,” she wrote. “I’ve got a serious sweet tooth and not a lot of willpower. I made it a rule that before I can have even a nibble, I have to have a serving of salad. To make that easier, I make a big batch every morning. I find that by the time my serving of salad is gone, so is my craving for the cookie.”

What an interesting idea! When you start with that salad, you’re not only sating your hunger, you’re also resetting your palate. (And improving blood sugar control.) That makes it easier to resist bingeing on sweets. This approach is also easily customizable with other vegetables, fresh fruits and leafy greens.

• Holiday get-togethers can be a landmine of temptation. One reader explained his approach to a moderate – but also fulfilling – party season.

“I’ve got a few favorites that show up during this time of year, like pecan pie, champagne, hot chocolate and cookies with nuts in them, and at parties I focus on one of those,” he wrote. “When I get there, I’ll do a quick cruise of the food and drink tables to see what’s what. Then I’ll choose a favorite that we don’t usually have at home, or that comes around only during this season. By the time New Year’s rolls around, I’ve satisfied all of my cravings.”

Selective splurging is a terrific idea. And before a party, having a high-protein snack that satisfies hunger makes it easier to stick to portion goals.

• Most Americans don’t eat enough fiber, something that doesn’t change during the holidays. We heard from a reader who turns the tables on that with her hostess gift and creates a safe haven for her own holiday party eating.

“Instead of wine or flowers, I bring our hosts a pretty serving platter. I stock it with vegetables, nuts, roasted cauliflower and a delicious dip,” she wrote. “I wrap the whole thing in cellophane, add a bow and voila, it’s a lovely gift. The platter makes it to the holiday table and is usually picked clean.”

Thank you for sharing another great idea. People attending a potluck can also consider a veggie- or fiber-forward contribution.

We hope everyone has an enjoyable time as the holiday season races by. (Seriously, how does it go so fast??) We will be back with our regular letters column in a few weeks.

