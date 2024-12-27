GSL roundup: Brynn McGaughy leads Central Valley girls in romp; Gonzaga Prep boys advance in Hawaii tourney

Led by University of Washington-bound 6-foot-2 forward Brynn McGaughy, the Central Valley girls team is going to have a size advantage against a lot of teams this season. That was particularly stark Friday night against a Sunnyside team that had one player listed taller than 5-7.

McGaughy scored 20 points, 16 in the first half to help open a 40-point halftime lead, and the Bears beat Sunnyside 71-17 at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School.

“From watching film and seeing the roster, we knew they were small,” Central Valley coach Jason Wilson said. “We knew we’d have an advantage inside, whether it was in the post or just attacking the lane.”

Central Valley, which played without All-Greater Spokane League guard Eden Sander due to illness, extended its season-opening win streak to seven games. The Grizzlies, of the 4A Columbia Basin Big 9 Conference, fell to 3-4.

Several bench players got big minutes for CV, which was fine with Wilson.

“We didn’t have Eden tonight. She was out with the flu, and (guard Gabbie Wilson) is dealing with plantar fasciitis,” he said. “And so, we’re all banged up and Drae (Domebo) is still out. So, we’re just trying to piece it together and get right for Monday’s game against Post Falls.”

McGaughy scored nine points in the first quarter as CV built a 23-4 lead. She hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter, Olivia Patshkowski added two from beyond the arc and the Bears led 50-9, triggering a running clock for the entirety of the second half.

Henry scored 12 points in the second half; McGaughy sat out the fourth quarter.“We just tried to talk to them about continuing to play the right way,” Wilson said. “We knew this game was going to be something like this, probably not quite the way this was. We talked about our goals for the future and using this game to get better at what we what we’re trying to do on the floor.”

All games nonleague

Girls

Mead 41, Tahoma 37: Addison Wells Morrison scored 15 points and Panthers (3-2) beat the Bears (7-2) in the Top of the Peak Tournament at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. Marilyn King led Tahoma with 10 points. Mead faces Chiawana in the tourney championship game Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Seattle Prep 54, Gonzaga Prep 46: Grace Renners scored 17 points, EJ Ovena added 14 and the host Panthers (3-4) beat the Bullpups (5-2) in the Seattle Prep Classic. Laura Thompson led G-Prep with 14 points and Kata Wilson added 10.

Eagle Holiday Tournament

Post Falls 48, Lewis and Clark 42: Eliie McGowan scored 19 points and the Trojans (4-8) beat the Tigers (4-5). Olivia Baird led LC with 14 points and four 3-pointers.

Mt. Spokane 52, Royal 34: Jocelyn Wagenblast scored 18 points and the Wildcats (3-5) beat the Knights (5-2). Aubrey Bergeson led Royal with 12 points.

Shadle Park 66, Riverside 32: Tameira Thompson scored 21 points and the Highlanders (3-5) beat the Rams (0-8). Makenzie Fager scored 18 points and Jaycee Plaster added 14 for Shadle. Kaylee Winterroth led Riverside with 15 points.

Colville 52, North Central 42: Neveah Kinney led four in double figures with 15 points and the Crimson Hawks (5-2) beat the Wolfpack (1-7). Kalista Malone scored 13 points and Andee Kroiss added 12 for Colville. Feather Auld led NC with 14 points.

East Valley 36, Priest River 35: Weather Salinas-Taylor scored 14 points and the Knights (2-5) edged the Spartans (6-2). Hannah Rasmussen added 12 for EV. Desi Humphrey led Priest River with 14 points.

Cheney 36, Tri-Cities Prep 31: Mia Ashcroft scored nine points and the Blackhawks (4-4) beat the Jaguars (3-5). Macey Smith led TCP with 16 points.

Boys

Gonzaga Prep 62, Kamehameha (Hawaii) 22: Brogan Howell scored 17 points, Hudson Floyd added 15 and the Bullpups (7-1) beat the Warriors (3-4) at the Punahou Invitational at Punahou High School in Honolulu. G-Prep advanced to a semifinal Saturday at 10 p.m.

Chiawana 83, Ridgeline 59: Gage Williams led four in double figures with 19 points and added eight rebounds and the Riverhawks (7-1) beat the visiting Falcons (3-4) in Pasco. Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 18 points with seven rebounds and Ayden Pulsipher had 16 points with eight boards.Canby (OR) 75, University 60: The Cougars (5-1) beat the Titans (0-6) at the Cactus Jam at Cicero Prep High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. Details were unavailable. U-Hi faces Playmouth (PA) in a consolation game Saturday.

Lake City 62, Mt. Spokane 59: Jordan Carlson scored 19 points with seven rebounds and the Timberwolves (9-3) came from behind to beat the visiting Wildcats (6-4). Josh Watson added 17 points and 10 boards for Lake City.

Kamiakin 68, Lewis and Clark 54: The Braves (4-4) beat the visiting Tigers (2-7). Details were unavailable.

Lakeland 67, Shadle Park 43: The visiting Hawks (2-4) beat the Highlanders (2-6). Details were unavailable.

Eagle Holiday Tourney

East Valley 52, Newport 43: Malaki Nunn scored 17 points and the Knights (1-6) topped the Grizzlies (0-7). Austin Owen led Newport with 19 points.

Tri-Cities Prep 67, Rogers 55: Bryson Wilde scored 30 points and the Jaguars (7-1) beat the Pirates (2-2). Treshon Green led Rogers with 17 points .