Pullman shooting victim dies in hospital

A victim from a Thursday shooting in Pullman has died in the hospital, rendering the case a homicide investigation, according to a news release from Pullman Police Department.

The victim, who has not been identified, is a 28-year-old man. He was found around 3 a.m. unresponsive in the 800 block of Northeast California Street, a Thursday news release said. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital where he was in critical condition until his death.

Police have not made an arrest.

There is no threat to the public because the shooting appears to be “isolated,” according to the release.

People with surveillance cameras in the area are asked to contact police.