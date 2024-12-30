Man shot and killed by Spokane Police Department at North HIll apartment complex identified

Yellow evidence markers circle the bullet holes littering the railing, door and landing of the third story apartment at the Northcliff Terrace Apartments complex where the Spokane Police Department shot and killed a man Sunday evening, pictured here on Dec. 30. (Nick Gibson / The Spokesman-Review)

The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man shot and killed by Spokane Police Department officers at a North Hill apartment complex Sunday evening.

Joshua Musselman, 29, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the medical examiner’s office.

The law enforcement agency said in a news release that officers responded to the Northcliff Terrace Apartments, at 840 W. Cora Ave., around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, after receiving a report of a man firing “what appeared to be a rifle” from his apartment.

Responding officers determined Musselman fit the description provided by the caller and located him near the apartment, the release states. At a news conference held Sunday night, Spokane police Chief Kevin Hall said officers addressed Musselman and “at some point in time, felt there was a threat.”

Hall said “up to four” officers fired their weapons, but declined to elaborate on how the response escalated into a use-of-force incident. Bullet holes from the shots peppered the landing, door and railing of Musselman’s third story apartment.

Hall said he did not know if another person was present in the apartment at the time of the shooting, or if Musselman fired any shots at the officers.

A next door neighbor told KHQ on Monday that multiple rounds fired by the officers came flying through the wall into her apartment and that she did not hear any gunshots until Spokane police responded.

Northcliff Terrace resident Joshua Mosher, 18, said Spokane police interacted with Mosher at least once Sunday before the shooting.

Mosher, who has lived in the complex with his family for 10 years, said he never interacted much with Musselman, but knew other neighbors have had altercations with him. He said Musselman had mental health and addiction issues and would often shout at passersby from the landing of his apartment.

Mosher, while playing video games in his room across the street, said he heard Musselman doing just that Sunday afternoon. Spokane police responded around 3:30 p.m. and appeared to speak with him, he said.

Spokane police returned about an hour after the first contact, and Mosher said he heard what sounded like an argument between male voices. When several loud “pops” erupted moments later, he said he knew they were gunshots.

“I could tell somebody was dead,” Mosher said. “When an officer came to our door and I opened it, there was an ambulance but I didn’t hear any sirens when it pulled up. That means someone got killed.”

Mosher said he’s heard from fellow neighbors that the firearm Musselman was reportedly brandishing was a pellet gun, but law enforcement officials have not released any details on the incident aside from the preliminary release.

Musselman made headlines in July after Spokane police officers arrested and charged him with attempted vehicle theft and first-degree malicious mischief stemming from an alleged attempted theft of an ambulance in downtown Spokane.

Musselman had a long criminal history, including convictions for attempted rape of a child, assault, vehicle prowling and malicious mischief, according to court records.

Officers who fired their weapons will go on administrative leave, Hall said. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response team will investigate the shooting.

Sunday’s incident was the sixth police shooting in Spokane city limits this year, and the ninth countywide. There were four in Spokane County last year.