Spokane Police shoot and kill man near North Hill apartment complex

Spokane police shot and killed a man Sunday evening in the North Hill Neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to calls from residents of the Northcliff Terrace Apartments at West Cora Avenue and North Post Street, after neighbors reported someone was shooting out of an apartment.

Officers from the Spokane Police Department responded in under four minutes and after addressing the suspect, “at some point in time, felt there was a threat,” police Chief Kevin Hall said at a news conference at the scene. He declined to elaborate on how the response escalated. As many as four officers fired rounds, Hall said.

Hall said he didn’t know if the suspect fired at officers. No officers were injured.

Officers who fired their weapons will go on administrative leave, Hall said, and the Independent Investigative Response team are investigating.