Watches stolen from Keanu Reeves home burglary recovered in Chile

Three expensive watches stolen from Keanu Reeves’ home last year were tracked down in Chile, authorities said Saturday.

One of the stolen watches was a $9,000 Rolex Submariner that was engraved with Reeves’ name and a personal message related to the film “John Wick 4.”

Police in Chile raided four homes in and around the capital city of Santiago and recovered a number of stolen goods, CNN Chile reported. A 21-year-old man, who was not publicly identified, was arrested in the investigation.

Chilean police were investigating a robbery and burglary crew they believed was responsible for several local robberies, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The watches were swiped from Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home in December 2023, according to police. Reeves was not home when four masked men broke into the residence and made off with several items.

Among the stolen goods was the Rolex Submariner, which was engraved with the message, “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five.” Reeves had gifted the same watches to the stuntmen who worked with him on “John Wick 4,” the latest installment in the “John Wick” series.

Coincidentally, the first John Wick film begins with thieves breaking into the home of Reeves’ character and killing his dog, setting him on an epic revenge tour. However, the real life thieves probably have less to worry about.

“You can never say never,” Reeves told “CBS Mornings” last week, speaking of a possible fifth “John Wick” film. “But my knees right now are saying ‘You can’t do another John Wick.’ ”